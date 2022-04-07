A wintry end to the week

It wasn't much of a break from the rain as several showers have still been hovering over eastern KY through the afternoon. Even a random rumble of thunder may have been heard. Though we didn't see a fully dry day, there have been a few peeks of sun here and there...enough to warm us up to the mid 50s. It's quite breeze too and we will see more winds picking up tonight as the after effects of the low pressure continues to glide toward us tomorrow and for part of the weekend.

Expect a couple of raw and chilly days for Friday and Saturday. With the backlash of the low, rain showers are still likely off an on for most of Friday with even a snowflake mixing in at times. Saturday will be the coolest with high temperatures only up to the mid 40s for the afternoon. Once we get past the wintry start to the weekend, we have more sun set for Sunday and high temperatures back up to around 60 degrees. That will lead us into the low 70s for a good chunk of next week and, once again, the warmth will bring rain and thunderstorms.