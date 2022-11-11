A wintry Saturday for some

The weather story today is "from one extreme to the other" as record high temperatures reached 79 degrees just on Wednesday, now we have to look for snow possible tomorrow.

Today, we got some good amounts of soaking rain across the Commonwealth from a storm system combined with the remnants of Nicole. Both provided good moisture where most locations in our area picked up between half an inch to 1.5 inches of rain.

Now, the rain is moving out and the cold air is moving in. Temperatures will fall tonight into the 30s and we don't get out of the 30s for Saturday. Look for a nice mixing of rain and snow (maybe even sleet too) showers through Saturday's morning hours until around noon. Minor snow accumulations are possible especially on the grass or elevated surfaces and during heavier bands. Central and northern KY are the ones most likely to pick up some accumulations while southern KY keeps to a cold rain. Beware of a few slick spots on roads especially bridges and overpasses.

Sky-clearing will help us into Sunday as we welcome the sun and see high temps push back up to around 40 degrees. Overall, it's a cold and wintry weekend and we keep the 40s around most of next week, too.