A wonderful weather work week

Sunshine in abundance with nicer temperatures
Posted at 4:56 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 16:56:59-04

We wrap up our final August weekend with cooling temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s plus some lingering showers/storms in southern KY. Most of this rain will fade overnight as we dry and temperatures drop off to the mid 60s. A nice Monday is setting up for us, but there may still be a leftover shower or storm mainly for southeastern KY. We may also be split with the sun, too. It is looking more clear for central and western KY. The sun will help temperatures to reach the low to mid 80s through the afternoon, but of course, the low humidity is staying put for a few days, so it will certainly still feel comfortable. It is not until later in the week that we see both heat and humidity make a comeback.

Most of the work week looks great as we fully dry out and see sunshine in abundance all over the state. Daily high temperatures will sit in the lower 80s until Friday. Next weekend, we could see the low 90s again. We are also watching Tropical Storm Idalia and it's track. That storm should bring some heavy rain as it is expected to move over Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.

