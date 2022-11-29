Above Average Temperatures Fuel Evening Storms

Happy Tuesday! Today we will be unseasonably warm, nearly 10 degrees above average for the end of November. Highs will climb to the mid 60s this afternoon with windy conditions, but these warm temperatures may fuel some incoming storms this evening and overnight into Wednesday. Storms have the potential to become severe and winds could reach up to 25-30mph, with gusts ranging from 40-50mph tonight.

Further South, the severe weather potential is much greater, with the possible long-range tornadoes and large hail in Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana.

Make sure you stay weather aware this evening!