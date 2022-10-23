Above Average Temperatures Today

Happy Sunday! We lucked out with some beautiful weather this weekend. Expect another day in the upper 70s this afternoon with partly skies. Expect a big of a breeze this afternoon and into the beginning of our work week. Monday looks to be similar to today with highs flirting with the 80s. We are keeping a close eye on an incoming system behind a cold front Tuesday/Wednesday.

Next weekend also looks to bring a shower chance. Temperatures, from Wednesday through weekend, will fall to and stay around the mid 60s which is closer to seasonable or average. Enjoy the September-like warmth while it lasts.