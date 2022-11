Happy Tuesday! We are finally feeling that warm up this week. We will continue to see plenty of sunshine as we head into our Wednesday. Highs will peak around the mid to upper 50s tomorrow and Thanksgiving Day will be in the low 60s! We will start to see some rain chances ahead of a cold front on Thursday into Friday. The good news is, the rain looks pretty mild and the majority of it will fall on Friday and Saturday. We will stay in the 50s through the weekend.

