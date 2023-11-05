Above-normal warmth stays

Watch Now
Posted at 8:52 PM, Nov 04, 2023
Our start to the weekend has been a nice one as most everyone stayed dry and we even had some times of sunshine. Temperatures pressed into the upper 60s and low 70s across the state. Tonight, a mostly dry cold front will roll through. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures for Sunday, but also a stray sprinkle or two overnight into early morning. Once the front clears out, we'll be left with a lot of sun for the remainder of the weekend and remain dry through Monday. A couple of weather-makers will ramp rain chances up into next work week...mainly later on. The temperature trend will stay above normal, even pressing into the low 70s a day or two. Eventually, we will see the cooler, fall weather return...mainly next weekend. Remember, time changes tonight as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

