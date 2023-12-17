Abrupt change from fall to winter

Other than some soaking rain overnight into this morning, the weekend has not been too active, but now we switch seasons and move from fall to winter. Snow is in the forecast for Monday as the leftover moisture sweeps down from the north. This, combined with much colder air, will bring us scattered snow showers through a good chunk of the work day tomorrow. The morning looks to be dry and quiet as temperatures fall, then the afternoon will hold a few rain and snow showers and possibly even squalls at times as winds will be up. Look for a cold, raw day and even potentially dangerous if squalls drop some snow that sticks to the roads.

We don't look for a big snow, only between a trace up to 3 tenths of an inch or so, but it may pose a threat to your travel tomorrow. Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season will go into effect at 10 AM and last until 7 PM Monday. At this time, the advisory excludes our southwestern counties. Use caution if you are driving when the snow begins. Again, accumulations will be minimal, but you will feel the winter chill in the air even into Tuesday. Temperatures stay cold, but we'll get rid of the snow and see the sun again. Much of the week, then, will be dry.