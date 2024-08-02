Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Active end to work week

More chances for heavy rain/storms
452624139_807599881494879_6500377345024776696_n.jpg
453273491_931425852080506_9193083650758488976_n.jpg
453434921_505092358691494_1831324485447879982_n.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It has certainly been an active weather week, with a lot of rain and thunderstorms and even some reports of wind damage. Now that we are at the end of the work week, we still have the chance to see more heavy rain and thunder again today, but after today, that action will dwindle. Keep the umbrellas in hand today. Most of the action looks to sit over southeastern KY again. A Flood Watch is still in effect for this area until 8 pm, and we have a marginal risk of severe weather today. Saturday will bring fewer showers and still some heat. Highs today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, high pressure starts to move in and this will bring us drier, quiet weather with more sun, but also more heat. Temperatures will get back to the low 90s and stay there much of next week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18