Active few weather days coming up

Rain and storm chances increasing
Sunday has been mostly quiet, but we have seen a few storms roll through southeastern KY producing one Severe Thunderstorm Warning and Flash Flood Warning. Very heavy rain is possible with these systems moving through, but the heaviest rain is very hit and miss. Nearly everyone in our viewing area has the chance to receive some kind of rain over the next several days. In fact, rain and storm chances are in place every day with Monday and Tuesday likely being the most active. Monday holds a marginal risk for severe storms.

We have our eye on our next potential tropical system that will move north from the Gulf of Mexico by late this week. Keep the umbrella around every day. Over the next week, some spots in Kentucky could see between 2 and 3 inches of rain! Temperatures are also looking much more fall-like...in the low 80s and upper 70s for the foreseeable future.

