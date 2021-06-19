Active for Some on Saturday

More rain and storms have moved through northern KY overnight with some very heavy rain falling over Franklin and Scott counties and sporadic wind damage in eastern KY as the line became stronger there. We still have the chance to see some more strong weather including winds and heavy rain later this morning all the way until midday. Most of the action is staying north of the Ohio River in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio and will have a difficult time moving south of I-64, but don't rule out some rain showers in central KY. As we move into the afternoon, we'll see improvements as most dry out and see some sun. This will help get temperatures going well up into the mid and upper 80s. You'll notice the humidity sticks around too making it feel pretty muggy today and really all weekend. Another shot at rain and storms returns late evening and tonight.

For Father's day and the official start of the summer season tomorrow we will turn much calmer and stay mainly dry. Rain and storms will take a rest as you celebrate dad, but it will remain hot and humid. Heat index values could run up into the low 90s so be sure to celebrate safely. The start of next work week will be rainy as the cold front finally pushes through and the tropical system to our south clears out to the east. In the wake of the front, Tuesday looks much nicer, but also cooler with temperatures dropping from the upper 80s Monday to the mid and even lower 70s. The break from humidity will feel nice and we'll dry out for a couple of days, too.