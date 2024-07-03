Watch Now
Active Fourth of July ahead

Isolated storms tonight
Severe risk
Posted at 4:26 PM, Jul 03, 2024

Happy Wednesday! It will be a hot and muggy end to the day with the chance for a few strong to severe storms late this evening and overnight. We will have an active Fourth of July with isolated storm chances throughout the morning and afternoon. A few of these systems could be severe with main threats of strong winds and heavy rainfall. The evening will hopefully be a bit drier and clearer, perfect for watching fireworks. Be sure to stay weather aware and keep your eyes on the skies.

Have a great evening!

