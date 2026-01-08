Active Friday ahead

The end of our first work week is rapidly approaching and with that comes more active weather including rain, a few storms plus wind. The warmth has been building today and we'll still have high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s on Friday. A first wave of showers are expected around morning commute time, then we get a break midday and late day. The second wave won't arrive until late Friday night and last through most of the night into early Saturday. This wave will bring the most rain. Rain totals should be from half an inch around Lexington up to 2 inches in far southern KY. Most of us will see around 1". There is also a small chance for an isolated strong thunderstorm. Once the low passes, temperatures will drop for Sunday with a snow flake possible. Cooler air will continue next week.