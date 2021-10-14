Active Friday Brings Cooler Weekend

The weather pattern this week has been more like late summer rather than mid fall as high temperatures have been running well into the upper 70s most every day. Today has been no different even though we are seeing clouds thickening ahead of our next weather-maker expected to arrive tomorrow.

Friday should start on the dry, sunny side, but the cold front will probably kick out a few showers ahead of the main line so expect showers as early as early afternoon then the main event with the possibility of stronger thunderstorms more in the late afternoon/evening. Part of our viewing area will be under a marginal risk (east and south) for severe weather and part will be under a slight risk (north and west) for severe thunderstorms. The main threats will be straight line wind, or at the very least strong wind gusts, with an isolated tornado not out of the question. Hail is also a possibility along with very heavy rain.

Once we finish with this low pressure, much cooler, fall-like temperatures will follow. If we reach the 80-degree mark on Friday, and have a 60-degree high on Saturday, that will be a 20-degree drop in less than 24 hours! That same cooler weather pattern will stick around through early next week, then slowly climb to the low 70s by midweek with some more beautiful sunshine.