Active Labor Day weekend

We broke the record high temperature today in Lexington as our hot streak has lingered the entire work week, but cooler weather is coming this weekend. It is a holiday weekend and we have quite a bit of weather to discuss. Tonight, we will be drying out and quiet.

Saturday will start dry, but by mid day and mid afternoon, we will start to see showers and thunderstorms developing. This may throw a kink in your football plans so plan accordingly and always be safe. Heavy downpours and some strong winds are likely at times. Saturday's highs may vary, but should still be warm and in the upper 80s.

Sunday will be similar as the cold front finally moves on through the Commonwealth. We will keep thunderstorm chances around on Sunday, then we will dry out for Monday (Labor Day). Plenty of sun will make a comeback next week and temperatures will be much nicer...in the low 80s which puts us below normal.