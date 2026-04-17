Active Saturday ahead

After a very warm end to the work week, we see another transition of weather on the horizon just in time for the weekend. A cold front will pass through Kentucky tomorrow and bring with it scattered to numerous showers and some thunderstorms. The best chance to feel some strong to damaging wind gusts will be in northeastern KY. Showers may be heavy at times and we could see between a quarter to half an inch for most of the state. Once the front passes, the rain will clear out, but colder air will arrive for Sunday. Highs on Sunday afternoon will only reach 60 degrees or so with many clouds hanging around. The start of next work week will be cool, but we'll warm back to the mid and upper 70s later on as we stay mostly dry.