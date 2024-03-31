Active start to April

Our Easter Sunday started with rain in the northern part of the state, but certainly not everyone had to dodge showers today. We do, however, have more rain coming in for the start of the new work week, and the start of a new month. April will bring in spring showers and storms, but some of these could be strong to severe. The severe risks will be very heavy rain, high winds, hail and tornadoes, too. Monday's action will be scattered and Tuesday looks to be the most active and possibly strongest storm day.

Rain totals could exceed a couple of inches in the next 3 days, too, so that will lead us to see a Flood Watch go into effect late Monday through late Tuesday for counties around and north of Lexington. Once we get past Tuesday, rain showers and colder air linger through Wednesday then we dry out late week. The sun will return for next weekend and we push back into the 60s. Stay weather aware for the next few days!