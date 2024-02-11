Both rain and snow to start the week

After a pretty quiet Sunday, we are once again transitioning to a more active weather pattern as we roll into a new work week. For tonight, we will be calm with clouds and dry and Monday begins the same way, but bigger changes will take shape later in the day. By midday, you will want to prepare the umbrella as another round of soaking rain will roll in. It is possible we hear a few rumbles of thunder along with the rain. Look for wet weather to remain in place through much of the afternoon/evening before we see a quick changeover from rain to snow into the night. Rain totals may be between half an inch and one inch.

It is looking more likely that we see a quick burst of heavy, wet snow through Monday night into early Tuesday. Totals are not in agreement yet, but spots could see a few inches by Tuesday morning mostly in southern IN and northern/central KY. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect 7 pm Monday and last until 7 am Tuesday. You will want to plan for tricky travel early Tuesday. Again, this snow is likely to be wet and heavy, but not everyone will see much in accumulation. Temperatures will keep chilly for early week before warming into the low 50s by midweek as we dry back out.