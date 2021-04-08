Active Thursday to Nice Friday

Another cold front is basically upon us and won't do much for dropping our temperatures, but we have been cooler today due to cloud cover and a few showers here and there. Thus far, we have picked up only a few hundredths of an inch of rain across the state, but we aren't finished yet. By the end of the day we could have between a quarter to half an inch of rain. The showers could be heavy at times and an isolated strong or even brief severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The SPC has our viewing area under a Slight Risk for severe weather. The winds have picked up this afternoon and gusts could still exceed 25 mph through the evening. Any strong thunderstorms could have gusts up to 40 mph. Most of the rain and storm potential will wrap up late in the evening as the cold front will be thru by then, but a stray leftover shower may linger into early overnight.

Friday looks much better and practically a repeat of Wednesday with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s! Make plans to enjoy the day because more weather changes roll in for the weekend and our nice warm spring-like weather may be put on pause for a few days. Saturday will also bring more rain for a good portion of the day while Sunday looks cooler. High temperatures will take a fall into the 60s and even 50s for most of next week and mid April.