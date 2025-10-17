Active weather for the weekend

We are upon another weekend, and this time we have some unsettled weather on the horizon. For this evening and overnight, we'll stay mostly cloudy and quiet. For Saturday, we get a surge of warmth, moisture and wind. All of this will be ahead of the potent cold front that we've been forecasting. Expect a warm day for Keeneland and game tailgating with highs in the low to mid 80s! Winds could gust up to 25 mph Saturday, too. Take the rain gear to the game just in case! Late Saturday night is when we may begin to see a few isolated thundershowers, but the main line will arrive early Sunday and last for a few hours. Along with soaking rain at times, you might hear some thunder and see wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. Once the cold front passes, Sunday will turn drier and much colder as temperatures will drop into the 60s. Then we stay in the 60s for highs all next week with a couple of patchy frost mornings.