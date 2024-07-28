Active weather into the new week

Watch Now
After starting on a quiet note, the weekend action has caught up to us. Today, we've seen good amounts of rain all across the state and have the chance to see more tonight, tomorrow and for the next few days as we wrap up July. Look for heavy rain showers moving through at times...potentially leading to minor flooding issues, or at the very least, standing water on roads. Rain totals over the next five days look to be between 1.5 and 3 inches. Once we get to midweek, we calm down a bit, but still don't turn fully dry. The heat will really pick up on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 90s and hitting the mid 90s on Thursday. That will be a hot start to August. Rain and storms then return late week and into next weekend.

