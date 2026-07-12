Wet weather is winding down

The rain that has plagued us this weekend will be winding down through tonight. The flood watch remains in effect until 2 am for southern KY. Clouds will also begin to clear and that will set the stage for more sunshine on Monday. Monday will be a generally dry day, but the chance for a stray rain shower holds over southern KY in the afternoon. The remainder of the work week looks generally dry and warm. Temperatures will run slightly cooler than normal Monday, but take off to the upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week. The next rain chance won't arrive until next weekend.