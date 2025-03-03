Active weather Tuesday night

Happy Monday! We have a mostly cloudy evening ahead with temperatures falling to the low 40s overnight. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with highs reaching the low 60s. It will be a gusty afternoon, winds picking up to 20-30mph. By the evening, a cold front approaches and a long it will be rain and storm chances. A small portion of central Kentucky is under a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday night. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall and lightning will be among the biggest threats. Wednesday afternoon, a few showers will linger and temperatures will cool to the 40s on Thursday.

Have a great evening!