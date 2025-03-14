Active weather weekend expected

After a very warm and windy Friday, things remain dry at least for the time being, but much more weather is in store for us this weekend. Overnight, a line of storms will push through western KY, but fizzle as they arrive in the Bluegrass region. We should see a few showers by Saturday morning, but these should remain sub-severe.

The next wave will likely arrive early afternoon and last through most of the evening and into the night. This wave will hold a lot of heavy rain leading to the potential for flash flooding, plus a shot for severe thunderstorms with damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes. Nearly the whole state will be under a slight risk for severe weather. The high risk remains well to our south in Mississippi and Alabama where a tornado outbreak is likely.

An Areal Flood Watch will go into effect at 2 am Saturday and last until 8 am Sunday for rain totals in our area between 1.5" and 3". Also, a Wind Advisory is in effect until 8 pm Saturday for winds up near 40-50 mph, and even higher gusts within thunderstorms.

By Sunday morning, most of the storm action should wane with a few leftover showers and much cooler temperatures falling on us. Stay weather aware this weekend and have ways to receive warnings!