Active with rain tonight

For the most part, our Wednesday has been calm and quiet, but we now have to track some rain and even thunder coming in overnight. Showers could be very heavy at times, but not everyone will see the heavy stuff. A Slight risk for excessive rainfall will sit north of I-64 and western KY. Any thunderstorm we see could become strong with damaging wind, but our risk is on the low side. A Marginal risk sits mainly west of I-75 tonight. Since storms will be available overnight while you sleep, have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up. Showers will linger into your Thursday morning before we dry out for the remainder of the day and even see sun pop out with high temperatures back to the mid 80s. Friday will be on the quiet side again with some sun and we'll start to warm right back up to the upper 80s and push 90 degrees into the weekend. A good chunk of next week looks dry and near normal for high temperatures.