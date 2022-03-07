Active with storms this Monday

After a split weekend with one fantastic day and the other gloomy and wet, we continue the trend of the latter. Today, expect a cold front to sweep through keeping us active to start your week. Yesterday's rain was from a stalled out boundary, but today the front will move on through and do so fairly quickly, but before it does it will be bringing us some heavy rain, strong winds and even the slight chance for a severe thunderstorm.

With the rain that fell yesterday (1" to 2") plus more coming today, the chance for flash flooding is still on the table. We can expect anywhere from half an inch to one inch of added rain for central KY and half an inch or so for southern KY. The rain and storms will most likely affect your late morning commute and lunch hour so you want to be careful in your driving. Rain can reduce visibility at times as winds stay up as well. Our entire viewing area is under a slight risk for severe weather today with about a 2% chance of an isolated tornado.

In the wake of the front, there may be a lingering shower or two then a decent drop in temperatures sending us into the mid 30s for lows tonight. The rest of the work week will hold a rain chance here or there, but nothing else is expected to keep us active. The temperature trend will hover or be slightly above normal for a few days leading up to another deep plunge into the cooler by Saturday. Snow showers may be on the horizon, too.