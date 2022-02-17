Windy with storms today

It will be an active day ahead as we have been very warm yesterday and already starting this morning in the 50s and 60s. Rain showers will likely begin later this morning and continue off an on as garden variety showers through late morning and early afternoon before the cold front sends us the main line later on. This line could be a strong squall line with a few embedded strong thunderstorms and very strong winds attached. The main threats look to be very strong to even damaging wind gusts, but hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out especially in the Enhanced risk area to our southwest in Tennessee. Timing of the strong storms will be between 4 pm and 10 pm for many of us.

All of Kentucky is under a Slight risk for severe thunderstorms today not to mention the Wind Advisory that is in place until 10 pm. Wind gusts could exceed 45 mph again today and that is not including strong winds within thunderstorms. Expect some heavy rain out of this system too, especially if you live in central and northern KY. One to two inches of rain is expected for us with a small to medium chance for isolated flooding.

Once the cold front sweeps through we will be left with a huge temperature crash into the mid 20s overnight and only back up to the 30s on Friday. The weekend looks to be calm and quiet again with sunshine and high temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s again. Next week will bring us yet another round of rain and storms.