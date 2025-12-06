Add some showers to the gloom

The weekend has been quiet so far, we just can't shake the clouds and gloom and it doesn't look like we will tomorrow either. Another wave of weather will move in Sunday morning keeping the clouds in place the whole day and bring in a few light spotty rain showers as well. Temperatures should warm to the low 40s in central Ky and the mid 40s south. On the back side of this system, a few snow showers are likely Sunday night into Monday. These won't amount to much but may cause some slick spots on roads for Monday morning. The rest of next week looks unsettled with a few ups and down in temperatures before a very large Arctic dump comes next weekend. This will be some frigid air!