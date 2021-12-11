After historic storms, weather takes a break

After what was one of the most active weather nights across Kentucky that we have seen in decades, we have finally calmed down and even dried out some today. The clouds have remained tough in the wake of the strong cold front and temperatures have fallen into the 40s for most. We still have winds in excess of 20 mph so that makes it feel more like the 30s this evening and it will get colder tonight as skies continue to clear.

A much nicer, sunnier Sunday is in store for us and we need it. The whole day will be uneventful and dry as a high pressure builds in over the Ohio Valley and that same high pressure will keep us dry through midweek. Temperatures will likely stay in the 40s Sunday, then take a jump back into the mid and upper 50s Monday and Tuesday. By the time we hit Wednesday, we will see the mid 60s again which will feel nice, but the warmth comes with a price again which means rain is coming back. Rain should stay on the spotty side Wednesday. The better chances for rain will arrive Friday and Saturday.