Afternoon Rain Pattern Continues Wednesday

We are almost halfway through the work week, and the heat and humidity have not left the Commonwealth. This evening, we could see a couple of showers, but most of us will be dry as temperatures will be in the lower 70s. Highs will drop a few degrees on Wednesday thanks to an increase in showers and storms. These storms will be more widespread compared to Tuesday. Despite the lower temperatures, it will still feel like the tropics due to the humidity. The rest of the week will be a near replica of Tuesday, with highs in the middle to upper 80s and afternoon showers and storms. By the weekend, we will be back into the upper 80s.