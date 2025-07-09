Afternoon Showers and Storms Pattern Continues

We enjoyed a break from the heat this afternoon due to an increase in cloud cover. Those who were not under the clouds once again experienced temperatures in the upper 80s. Overnight temperatures will fall to the upper 60s this evening with a couple of showers possible. The rest of the workweek will be full of heat and humidity. Our temperatures will rise back to the upper 80s with a chance to reach 90 on Sunday. Our pattern of afternoon showers and storms will also decrease by the end of this weekend as high pressure moves in.