An abundance of sunshine ahead

After a very nice and very fall-like weekend, we head into a new work and school week with nothing but sunshine on the map. First of all, more areas of frost are likely tonight with low temperatures down in the 30s again. Central and northern KY will be under a Frost Advisory, while eastern KY will be under a Freeze Warning until 9 am Monday. A ridge of high pressure will continue to build as we move through this week. That spells sunshine and dry weather all week long. The high temperature trend will be upper 60s for Monday, then the low 70s for the remainder of the week and next weekend, too. Seasonal allergies might worsen because of the lack of rain, and the drought will likely worsen as well.