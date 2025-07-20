An active end of the weekend

Our weekend will end on an active note as scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon. These storms could bring torrential rainfall and a few strong wind gusts. This has prompted a flood watch across the Bluegrass, as these storms could drop a significant amount of rainfall in a short period of time. Highs will reach the upper 80s this afternoon with very muggy conditions. By midweek, we trade our afternoon rain chances for humidity and temperatures back in the 90s.