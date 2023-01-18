An active overnight period

Another round of heavy rain and storms are coming in tonight. Showers will be soaking mainly after midnight and linger until early Thursday morning. Temperatures will also be on the rise so we'll stay well above freezing and well above normal, too. The main threats with any thunderstorm will be lightning and wind. Tornado threats are not zero, but not as high as last week. There is not a lot of shear (twisting in the atmosphere) to work with so severe storm chances will remain minimal. The best chance to see strong storms will remain well west of us in western KY.

Once we move past the rain, we will dry out quickly and even welcome some sunshine back in the afternoon, but that is also when the winds really pick up. A Wind Advisory will go into effect Thursday at noon and last until 7 pm. Gusts will be jumping up into the 40-45 mph range in the afternoon. Be sure to secure your loose decorations outdoors!

Any leftover moisture from the cold front will send a few snowflakes mainly north of the Ohio River Friday morning. The rest of the work week will be more cloudy and cool, but also more quiet. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s/40s Friday through much of next week. We have our eye on another system possible to bring rain/snow mix on Sunday.