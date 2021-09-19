An Active Start to the Week

We are getting ready to say goodbye to the warm weather we've been able to enjoy for the past couple of weeks as we transition to a more fall-like weather pattern fittingly as fall begins this week. For the remainder of the weekend, isolated to scattered rain showers or thunderstorms will fade for a bit before we see more showers return overnight. This is just the beginning of the plentiful moisture we are anticipation over the next 3 or so days. Monday will bring scattered light to moderate showers throughout the day with a break toward late day. This break may help temperatures into the mid 70s.

The strong cold front we've been talking about will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring a better chance for more widespread and some very heavy rainfall both days. Since moisture will be abundant, we have our eyes on the potential to see some localized flooding across the state as we expect a general 1 to 2 inches of rain between now and Wednesday night with a couple of spots (near I-65) potentially seeing up to 3 inches. Fall will then roll into Kentucky in a hurry as temperatures will drop to the mid 60s for highs midweek. Low temperatures will run down into the 40s a couple of nights too. As we dry out late week, the sunshine returns and that will send highs back into the low 70s for the weekend.