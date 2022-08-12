An August Weekend Feeling More Like September

We are kicking off the weekend in spectacular fashion... warm and dry with plenty of sunshine as a cool Canadian high builds into the Great Lakes. A northeast wind around that ridge will keep humidity suppressed, we're in for some prime porch sitting weather! Saturday keeps the sun shining and we'll see below normal highs barely rising from the upper 70s to the low 80s through the weekend. Watch for a few showers and storms Sunday as low pressure following the high. This unseasonably cool August pattern persists next week with highs still in the upper 70s to low 80s.