An even colder Sunday ahead

It has been a quiet start to the new month of March, or it has come in like a lamb (if you prefer), but it has been a cool day with some lingering wind. We will see winds continue to calm through tonight as temperatures fall sharply. Sunday will start with lows down around 20 degrees or so and we'll only rise through the 30s through the day. These temperatures are more representative of early January rather than March, but we'll get some more spring-like warmth back soon. A warmer mass of air will move in starting Monday and we'll feel the effects on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. But this warmth comes with a price as we are expecting some rain and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday. On the back side of the front, temperatures will fall off to the 40s again.