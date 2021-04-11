An Uneventful Spring Week

It's been an interesting weather pattern over Kentucky today as half of the state has been mostly dry with sunshine and warmer weather and the other half, the north, have only seen gloomy clouds, rain showers and cooler temperatures. Lexington's high temperature today has only been around 55 degrees and it's been a cool, not pleasant day. The low pressure that continues to keep the rain showers around will eventually lift north of us tonight and that will put an end to the rain. Until late tonight, plan to keep the umbrella around if you are out and about.

Heading into a new work week, the weather looks a bit better, but we will still have to fight off some times of clouds through most of the week. Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry. A few showers can't be ruled out Wednesday as temperatures hang right around or just shy of the mid 60s, which is still seasonable. Overall, there are no significant ups or downs this week with no threat for thunderstorms either. The patter will be pretty normal and calm for mid April.