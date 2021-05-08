An Unsettled Mother's Day

This first half of our weekend has generally been a nice, calm one. Other than the chilly temperatures, which have been around 15 degrees cooler than where we should be, the sunshine has made it a nice and pretty day. Should you be spending time outdoors the jacket is needed, and maybe sunscreen too. As we enter the evening and night, we will begin to see some changes as our next weather-maker rolls in. This is a low pressure moving through the Rockies right now and will first send us some warmer air, but then a good chance of not only heavy rain, but stronger storms too right on Mother's Day.

To begin Sunday, we'll mainly be dry with even a peek of sun possible. By lunch time, things will turn more wet with scattered rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm. The evening should prove a bit more active as the actual cold front enters the state. With the main line, expect torrential rain at times plus some strong wind gusts. The best time frame for any severe weather (should we see any) will likely be between 5 and 10 pm.

As we move into a new work week, the weather will actually shape up a bit with fewer chances for rain and more sunshine. Temperatures will stay cool for several days, but we should see a small warm-up by next weekend.