Another active evening

It was another hot day with sunshine and a breeze, then before you knew it, more thunderstorms began to fire up across the Commonwealth. The majority of rough storms are west of us, but we have already seen a couple of strong thunderstorms with warnings attached. As we move through the rest of the evening, you will want to stay weather aware for more storms possible. Like two days ago, the possibility of hail is there again today. This time, it doesn't look like the hail has been as large, but still up to quarter size is likely. Wind gusts have also been a big threat today. Damage reports have already come in from Louisville and southern Indiana of trees and power lines down.

As this line continues to progress eastward, it is expected to weaken significantly, but a few fringe strong storms are still possible for the Bluegrass region and northern KY. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for these areas until 7:00 pm. Tomorrow holds another chance for rain and storms, too, but the overall strong/severe threat is much lower as convection (heat) will be lower. Sunday's high temperatures may only make it into the low 70s. The same goes for Monday as we dry out, but temperatures will climb again by mid week. Keep an eye on the sky today and tonight!