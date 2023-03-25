Another beautiful weekend day

Our Saturday turned out to be active with weather from the start of the day with heavy rain, to strong winds throughout the morning and afternoon. Gusts reached their peak in central KY in Nicholas county at 57 mph. The Blue Grass Airport in Lexington saw a wind gust at 49 mph. These were strong winds, but nothing compared to what we had just 3 weeks ago. As we press on through the weekend, we will see partly cloudy skies giving way to more sunshine for Sunday, but it will be a chilly night in the upper 30s. Sunday's high should reach the mid/upper 60s again which will feel great and this time it comes with much less wind. For next work week, we will toggle back and forth between high temperatures in the 50s and the 60s. There are a couple of spring rain shower chances, one Monday morning and the other toward the end of the week and into next weekend. Sunny breaks will be in between those wet days.