Quick Hit of Snow Tonight

It's been a fairly calm day today as we are gearing up for another round of winter this evening and tonight. First of all, we have warmer temperatures so we've seen a lot of melting taking place today. Most of the snow is gone in Lexington, but I'm sure southern KY still has a lot. Temperatures have been all the way up to the mid and upper 40s or some today, but that is about to change. What we are watching is our next round of snow set to come in, however, at this point in time we are expecting overall lower amounts this go round. Rain showers will likely continue through a good chunk of the afternoon/evening before temperatures drop and we see the transition. Note, there may be a layer of ice form first as roads will be very wet when the temperatures reach freezing.

Next, the snow will begin to fall toward late evening. Some may not even see the change-over until closer to midnight in southern KY. Totals look to be at a general 1 to 2 inches for much of our viewing area (including Lexington) with a pretty broad strip running from our southwestern counties east and up through eastern KY. In this stretch, there could be areas that pick up between 2 and 4 inches. Snow will come down heavy at times. As with every snow, there will be pockets that receive less and a couple of spots that receive a bit more.

Travel will become hazardous overnight and into your Thursday morning so drive with care. After this round, we turn very cold, but see some sun Thursday and Friday.