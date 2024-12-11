Another chilly day before a warm up

Happy Wednesday! It has been a chilly and gloomy day throughout the Bluegrass with a bit of early snowfall. Most areas picked up less than 1/2 an inch of snow, but there have been a few reports of 1-2" in our eastern counties. A few more snow showers and rain will be possible early this evening. Some of these showers could be strong enough to drop visibility a bit , so be careful on the roads. Thursday morning we wake up in the 20s and only climb to the mid 30s! We return to the 40s on Friday and then the 50s for the weekend!

Have a great evening!