Happy Monday! Clear skies stick around overnight but our temperatures plummet to the 30s and 40s once again on Tuesday morning. Another Frost advisory will be in place for our eastern counties, so be sure to bring in the plants. Tomorrow afternoon will be a bit warmer in the upper 60s with rain chances moving into the evening/overnight thanks to a cold front. We warm up to the 70s by the end of the week and into the weekend!

