Another cold, gray weekend in the works

Just like this past work week, the weekend will be similar as we hold onto many clouds and see small chances for both light rain and light snow Saturday and Sunday. Saturday looks to be more dry and cloudy than anything. If you head out downtown to the Lexington Christmas Parade, be sure to wear the layers, hats and gloves. Sunday will bring in a slightly higher shot at light rain with some snowflakes mixing in mainly northern KY. Both days will not be a big deal, but will stay dreary and chilly. High temperatures might make it to 40 degrees. Into next work week, we will bounce around a bit with temperatures and a couple of waves of energy look to bring some more rain and snow showers mid week and again on Friday.