Happy Sunday! Our trend of typical summer days continues through the rest of the weekend. Highs will be near 90 as we will see scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could be on the stronger side, but the severe chance is low for Sunday. Our rain chances continue during the workweek as highs will stay above seasonal levels. It will be another typical July week with afternoon rain chances.
Another Day of Scattered Showers and Storms
Heat and humidity are expected to stick around through the week
