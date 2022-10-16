Another dry, but cool work week

It's been a fairly uneventful fall weekend, but today did bring a few rain showers. Some lucky ducks picked up a tenth of an inch of rain, and others remained dry as we have been all month. Don't look now, but we are heading back into another dry stretch where rain chances remain near zero almost all week. Plenty of sunshine is coming too.

A cold front (that brought some rain) will push through tonight so low temps will dip to about 40 degrees, but Monday's highs will only top out in the low 50s and that's only the start. A Freeze Warning will go into effect Monday 10 pm and last overnight into early Tuesday and this is for the whole viewing area. Cover those tender plants this week as lows will drop to the upper 20s/low30s. Tuesday's highs will only reach the upper 40s which will technically feel more like early December! That won't last long though as we soon warm right back up to the mid 60s by the end of the week and into the low 70s next weekend. Our next rain chance may come early next work week.