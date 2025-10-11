Another fantastic Sunday coming

It's been a wonderful fall weekend so far and we still have plenty of nice weather to go. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s tonight and then warm to the low/mid 70s again on Sunday. We are back under the effects of high pressure so that means we'll remain completely dry with blue skies. In fact, no rain chances are given in the next 6 days at least. The temperature trend doesn't look to be quite as warm, but we will keep in the mid 70s for the next several days. Enjoy this lovely stretch of weather!