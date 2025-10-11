Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Another fantastic Sunday coming

Temperatures keep fall-like
adb6f29a-20b3-4a21-b749-aca300e5c256.jpg
wlex
adb6f29a-20b3-4a21-b749-aca300e5c256.jpg
Posted

It's been a wonderful fall weekend so far and we still have plenty of nice weather to go. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s tonight and then warm to the low/mid 70s again on Sunday. We are back under the effects of high pressure so that means we'll remain completely dry with blue skies. In fact, no rain chances are given in the next 6 days at least. The temperature trend doesn't look to be quite as warm, but we will keep in the mid 70s for the next several days. Enjoy this lovely stretch of weather!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18