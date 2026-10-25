Another fine weather week inbound

After a spectacular fall weekend, we are looking forward to more dry weather as we enter a brand new work week and the final days of October. Look for cool, but seasonable temperatures overnight, plus a full moon, with more sun mixed with high cirrus clouds on Monday and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. In fact, we will stay in the mid 70s all week as high pressure continues to build. A few extra clouds will move in on Tuesday and Wednesday but still no rain. We do have rain in the extended forecast and you guessed when....next weekend. I still believe we will be dry on Friday and most of Saturday (Halloween), but rain will likely arrive Saturday night and push through most of Sunday. Temperatures will also fall back to around 70 degrees or so by then.