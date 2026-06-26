Another Flood Watch in effect

Our weekend brings more chances for rain showers and thunderstorms along with the chance for very heavy rain at times. An area Flood Watch is in effect until late day Saturday. Picking up between 1 and 2 inches of rain is likely across our viewing area. If you live in a flood prone area, be ready to seek higher ground. Not only do we have the threat for isolated flooding, we have the small chance to see some severe weather including high winds in thunderstorms and small hail. Saturday won't be a good day for being outside, but Sunday does look to be drier and hotter. The temperature trend really soars next week with highs in the low to mid 90s and high humidity leading to heat index values into the triple digits! Stay weather aware.